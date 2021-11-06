William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.14. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.74. Amgen has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.