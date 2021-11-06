CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,830 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of CIT Group worth $23,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.