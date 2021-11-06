Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 206,687 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primo Water alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,042,839.59.

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20.

NYSE PRMW opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.