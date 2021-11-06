Kubient (KBNT) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kubient to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kubient and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient Competitors 354 1912 2855 54 2.50

Kubient presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.21%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 19.81%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kubient has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient’s competitors have a beta of -12.12, meaning that their average share price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million -$7.89 million -1.96 Kubient Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million 25.47

Kubient’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21% Kubient Competitors -55.63% -44.79% -5.76%

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

