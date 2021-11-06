Selfkey (KEY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33.90 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $59.99 million and approximately $33.90 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00252919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00096865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.