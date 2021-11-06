Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

