Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $50.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVH. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,807 shares of company stock worth $7,396,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

