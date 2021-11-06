Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Investment analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.39% from the company’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLMN. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $94,895,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $15,784,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $6,911,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $4,760,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $4,227,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

