Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

NYSE ROP opened at $484.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

