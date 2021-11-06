KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stake Trimmed by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

