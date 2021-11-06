Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 148,529 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 148,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,538,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

NYSE DBRG opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.