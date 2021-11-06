Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 34,682 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $40,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $62,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.78.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $406.69 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.00 and its 200-day moving average is $354.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

