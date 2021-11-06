Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Genesco posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Genesco’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Genesco by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Genesco by 61.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genesco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GCO opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. Genesco has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

