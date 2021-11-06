Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS.
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3,277.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $70,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
