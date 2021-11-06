Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3,277.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $70,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.