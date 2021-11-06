IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Holdings Raised by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 212.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.33 million, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.17. IRIDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

IRIDEX Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.