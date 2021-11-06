Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,712 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 200,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $321,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,592,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LCTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.54 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

