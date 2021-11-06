Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Position Decreased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BHB opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 23.74%. Research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

