American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,526,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
