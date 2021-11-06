Citigroup Increases Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $29.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $25.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

VIRT stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $17,324,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

