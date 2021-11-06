Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $197.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.24.

Global Payments stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $128.61 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

