David B. Berger Sells 1,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $135,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TNDM opened at $130.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

