Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Credit Acceptance Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $14.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $14.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $15.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $61.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CACC. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $685.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $283.92 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $615.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock worth $59,573,617. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

