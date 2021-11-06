LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $66.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.10.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

