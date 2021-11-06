Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at JMP Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $415.00 to $540.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANET. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $441.15.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $530.54 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $254.59 and a one year high of $533.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,823 shares of company stock valued at $140,130,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

