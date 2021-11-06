Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,779,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $69,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $166.01 million, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.99. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

