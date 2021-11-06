Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,989,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $44.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

