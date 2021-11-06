Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Donegal Group worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1,464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Donegal Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Barry C. Huber bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $204,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

