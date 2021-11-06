Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $154.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.