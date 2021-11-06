Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.20% of WNS worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. WNS has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

