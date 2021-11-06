Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,036 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 723,122 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after buying an additional 606,363 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,195,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,012,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 471,686 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.