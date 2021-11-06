Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $11.53 Million Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,633 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of VEREIT worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VER. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VER opened at $50.30 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

