Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,614,998 Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,614,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,472,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Aerovate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,667,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64). Equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

