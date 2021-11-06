Akroma (AKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $346.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $34,852.30 and approximately $346.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,407.46 or 0.07269538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00086049 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

