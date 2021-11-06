Meter Governance Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $7.26 or 0.00011971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and $917,795.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000098 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

