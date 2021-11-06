Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 34,355 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,835,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $58.09 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

