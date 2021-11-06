Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 43,592 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,592 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

CLNE stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.