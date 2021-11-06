Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after buying an additional 557,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,901,000 after buying an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after buying an additional 178,354 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,080,000 after purchasing an additional 123,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,997,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

