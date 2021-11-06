Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,664 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,045 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Synovus Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Synovus Financial by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synovus Financial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 472,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,130. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.