Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 23,198 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $57.87 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

