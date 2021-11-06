Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 7,032 Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Chemomab Therapeutics worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,019,000. Institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMMB opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

