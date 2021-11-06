Insider Buying: Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) insider Christopher (Chris) Gerteisen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States, Australia, and Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Estelle gold project comprise 346 mining claims covering an area of 220 square km located in Alaska.

