Insider Buying: Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) insider Christopher (Chris) Gerteisen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Nova Minerals Company Profile
