Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of CTHR opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

