ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $638.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

