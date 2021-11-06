Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $12,760.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $12,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

