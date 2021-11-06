Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $56.59, with a volume of 3227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

