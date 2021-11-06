AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.84 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 27,836 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of VMware by 98.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 97.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE VMW opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.08 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day moving average is $154.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

