AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 195,715 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1,684.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,860 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCBI opened at $62.87 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

