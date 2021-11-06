AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 150,704 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $122.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

