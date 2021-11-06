iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSA. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after buying an additional 82,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,437,000.

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $43.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16.

