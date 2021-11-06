First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 613,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,552 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $32,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FR. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 180.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 337.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 19,103 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after buying an additional 597,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.